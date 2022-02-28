© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona governor outlines plan to boost water supplies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 5:00 AM MST
lake_mead.jpg
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation
/
The "bathtub ring" on Lake Mead at the Hoover Dam shows the quickly dropping water levels in the reservoir.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and a top leader in the state Legislature have filled in a key part of a new plan to boost the desert state’s increasingly strained water supply.

They plan to create a state agency to acquire supplies and develop and fund projects.

The Arizona Water Authority will have deep pockets and the ability to go out and find sources that can secure the state’s water future.

One potential project is a multibillion-dollar desalination plant in Mexico, but many others are also possible.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers says it's important to act now because Arizona has already absorbed cutbacks in allocation of Colorado River water.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Doug Duceyrusty bowersdroughtLocal Newsarizona state capitol
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press