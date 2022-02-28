© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona high court will let judge decide Prop 208 case

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 5:05 AM MST
Robert Brutinel
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel speaks during oral arguments, in Phoenix. The Arizona Supreme Court on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, rejected a request from Republican lawmakers who asked it to bypass a lower court judge and immediately rule that a tax on the wealthy to fund education approved by the state's voters in 2020 can't be enforced.

The Arizona Supreme Court has rejected a request from Republican lawmakers who wanted the court to immediately rule that a tax on the wealthy approved by the state’s voters in 2020 can’t be enforced.

Friday's ruling from the high court says it won't interfere with Maricopa County Superior Court Judge John Hannah’s consideration of the challenge to Proposition 208.

Hannah has until March 11 to issue a decision. But the Republican Senate and House leaders argue he's stalling to keep the school funding tax alive.

Chief Justice Robert Brutinel wrote that high court can't conclude that it “can or should” compel Hannah to speed up a ruling.

KNAU and Arizona News education fundingAZ Supreme CourtArizona Legislature
Associated Press
