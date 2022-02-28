© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Supreme Court to review Native American preference adoption law

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
1 of 1  — adoption law image
Pix4free

The Supreme Court has agreed to review a case involving a federal law that gives Native Americans preference in adoptions of Native children.

The high court said Monday it would take the case involving the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, a law championed by First Nations leaders as a means of preserving their families and culture.

The law gives Native American families priority in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native children.

A federal appeals court in April upheld the law and Congress’ authority to enact it. But the judges found some of the law’s provisions unconstitutional. Texas, Louisiana, Indiana and seven individuals had sued over provisions in the law.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsadoptionNative American adoptionsIndigeneous People
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press