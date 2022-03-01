© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Senate censures Rogers over offensive, threatening comments

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 1, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST
wendy_rogers_4_congress_via_ap_0.jpeg

The Arizona Senate has censured Republican Wendy Rogers, whose embrace of white nationalism and calls for violence drew condemnation from across the political spectrum.

Rogers has long faced fierce opposition from Democrats and a handful of Republicans for her offensive comments on social media.

Pressure mounted within the GOP this week after she said last weekend that her political opponents should face a “newly built set of gallows.”

Rogers spoke at the America First Political Action Conference, which is a white nationalist gathering.

Her threatening comments were the basis for the censure that was approved on Tuesday.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsWendy Rogersonline threats
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press