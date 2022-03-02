2 Coconino Community College students selected for esteemed academic team scholarships

Two Coconino Community College students have been recognized for the esteemed 2022 All-Arizona Academic Team Scholarship.

This year, Frank Stucjus and Andrea Clayton were selected.

The scholarship provides free tuition for 60 credit hours at the recipient’s choice of one of the three state universities – Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University.

Both CCC students are members of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society.

Every year, each of Arizona’s community colleges nominate students to the All USA Academic Team, where they’re judged based on a 3.50 GPA or higher, and good academic standing while working toward an associate degree and being involved in campus and community volunteer work.