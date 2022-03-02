Cannabis testing lab fined over inspection violations

A marijuana-testing lab in Arizona will pay nearly half-a-million dollars in fines for repeated inspection violations. The Arizona Department of Health Services says numerous violations were observed during inspections at OnPoint Laboratory, based in Snowflake, dating back to September 2020.

They include inaccurate inventory records, improper disposal of marijuana, chemical storage issues and insufficient security relating to storage. The company was also linked to a cannabis recall over Salmonella contamination and reportedly trained employees to inflate potency results.

A report by AZDHS says OnPoint had more than 3 times as many violations as any other testing lab in the state in 2021 and was in danger of having its license revoked in November.

The company reached an agreement with the health department to pay nearly half-a-million dollars in civil penalties and implement a Corrective Action Plan. OnPoint did not admit to any liability or wrongdoing.