Prescott community to hold candlelight solidarity vigil for Ukraine

Concerned community members in Prescott are organizing a candlelight vigil this Friday to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country.

The gathering is being organized by the groups Prescott Peace Builders, Prescott Indivisible and the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

The vigil will be this Friday, March 4, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott.

Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, phones and other signs of solidarity.

The groups say they strongly condemn Russia’s acts of war and threats of using nuclear weapons.