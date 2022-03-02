© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott community to hold candlelight solidarity vigil for Ukraine

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 2, 2022 at 3:03 PM MST
White candle burning in the dark

Concerned community members in Prescott are organizing a candlelight vigil this Friday to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and condemn Russia’s unprovoked invasion of the country.

The gathering is being organized by the groups Prescott Peace Builders, Prescott Indivisible and the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation.

The vigil will be this Friday, March 4, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott.

Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, phones and other signs of solidarity.

The groups say they strongly condemn Russia’s acts of war and threats of using nuclear weapons.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsUkrainePrescott
KNAU STAFF
