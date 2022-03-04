© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
National Park Service ends across-the-board mask mandate

March 4, 2022
The National Park Service has ended its across-the-board mask requirement in line with the new COVID-19 guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The National Park Service has ended its across-the-board mask requirement in line with the new COVID-19 guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to a Friday press release, effective immediately, masking rules will vary by based on local conditions.

But face coverings will still be required on all forms of enclosed public transportation.

In areas the CDC identifies as high COVID community level, masks will be required in all buildings regardless of vaccination status.

In low and medium areas masks are now optional.

Park Service officials say they’ll work closely with public health professionals to guide future decision making.

Coconino County, where Grand Canyon National Park is located, is currently at medium community risk, according to the CDC.

