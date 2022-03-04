Oregon man convicted of Arizona murder of mine claim partner

Arizona jurors have convicted an Oregon man of second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the disappearance of a mining claim partner whose body was found buried in the desert a decade later.

A Yavapai County Superior Court jury in Prescott on Thursday convicted 59-year-old Anthony James Richards of Terrbonne, of second-degree murder in the killing of Larry Powers.

The County Attorney’s Office said Richards also was convicted of trafficking in stolen property, theft of a credit card, forgery, and 19 counts of taking the identity of another.

Richards faces at least 16 years in prison when he is sentenced May 16.