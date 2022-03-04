Rep. Gosar votes against resolution in support of Ukraine

Arizona Republican Congressman Paul Gosar was among only three members of the U.S. House Wednesday to vote against a resolution in support of Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

The measure passed with a 426-to-3 vote, calls for an immediate ceasefire and the removal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

Gosar says while he supports the country’s people, he believes the non-binding resolution would commit U.S. troops to the fight under the NATO alliance.

Ukraine, however, is not a member of NATO and President Joe Biden has repeatedly said he does not support sending U-S troops to fight in Ukraine.

The U-S Senate passed a similar resolution last month.