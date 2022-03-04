Shooting suspect found dead in Verde River

The body of a man found in the Verde River has been positively identified as Valentin Rodriguez. The 39-year-old had shot at two Yavapai-Apache Nation police officers who responded to reports of gunfire on Feb. 9 on the reservation based in Camp Verde.

Sgt. Preston Brogdon was hit in the abdomen and is recovering. Authorities had been searching for Rodriguez who fled on foot.

A father and son who were fishing at the Verde River last week spotted a body that was later identified as Rodriguez.

Authorities have not said how Rodriguez died.