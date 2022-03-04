© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Shooting suspect found dead in Verde River

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2022 at 5:49 AM MST
Valentin Rodriguez
FBI
/

The body of a man found in the Verde River has been positively identified as Valentin Rodriguez. The 39-year-old had shot at two Yavapai-Apache Nation police officers who responded to reports of gunfire on Feb. 9 on the reservation based in Camp Verde.

Sgt. Preston Brogdon was hit in the abdomen and is recovering. Authorities had been searching for Rodriguez who fled on foot.

A father and son who were fishing at the Verde River last week spotted a body that was later identified as Rodriguez.

Authorities have not said how Rodriguez died.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsYavapai Apache NationVerde RiverCamp Verdepolice shooting
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press