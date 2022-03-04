© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Townsend, not endorsed by Trump, quits House race in Arizona

By Associated Press
Published March 4, 2022
State Sen. Kelly Townsend announced Friday she is withdrawing from the race for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s new 6th Congressional District because she hasn’t received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

Townsend said in a statement she didn’t want to spilt the conservative vote after criticizing fellow state Sen. Wendy Rogers, who has already been endorsed by Trump in her re-election race.

Townsend didn’t refer to Rogers by name in her statement.

Townsend is an ardent Trump supporter and has been one of the Legislature’s most vocal critics of pandemic restrictions and the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Arizona Legislature kelly townsend Donald Trump 2022 Election
Associated Press
