Crews rescue same hiker twice in two days on San Francisco Peaks

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports a man from New York was rescued twice in two days while hiking the San Francisco Peaks in Flagstaff.

Officials say the 28-year-old man called 911 last Wednesday evening to report that he had become lost while hiking the Humphrey’s Trail.

The hiker was located by rescue teams, and a snowcat from the Arizona Snowbowl ski area picked him up and took him to the lodge parking lot. He was later given a ride back to where he was staying.

The next evening, the same hiker called 911 to say he was near the Humphrey’s Saddle, had wandered off trail and sustained an injury.

Nightfall and increasing winds prompted a request for assistance from the Arizona Department of Public Safety Northern Air Rescue Unit.

The hiker was flown to a parking lot near the trailhead where he declined medical assistance.

Authorities provided him with some preventative search and rescue information and encouraged him not to attempt the hike again as a winter storm was approaching.