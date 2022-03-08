© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Highways Magazine announces 9th annual student nature photo contest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 8, 2022 at 3:12 PM MST
Arizona Highways student photo contest
Levi Plummer
/

Arizona Highways Magazine has announced its 9th annual Adventures in Nature student photo contest.

Students ages 13-18 are invited to submit photos showcasing Arizona’s natural beauty, wildlife and people.

The top 10 winners will receive up to $10,000 in prize money, plus other gifts. The winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on May 5, 2022.

They will have their photos published by the contest’s sponsors: Arizona Highways Magazine, The Nature Conservancy of Arizona and Cox Communications.

Last year more than 3,700 students entered photos in the competition.

The deadline for this year’s contest is April 15, 2022. More information is at www.arizonahighways.com.

Last year’s winning photos can be viewed at https://tnc.app.box.com/s/gkkukjl6kmlhjo2om0brzern5cd97ixp.

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsArizona HighwaysTHE NATURE CONSERVANCYPhotographystudents
KNAU STAFF
KNAU STAFF