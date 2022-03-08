© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Congressional panel to highlight disproportionate number of missing/murdered women and girls of color

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2022 at 3:06 PM MST
Ashlynn Mike vigil
Jon Austria/The Daily Times via AP
Tuesday, May 4, 2016 photo Klandre Willie, left, and her mother, Jaycelyn Blackie, participate in a candlelight vigil, for Ashlynne Mike at the San Juan Chapter House in Lower Fruitland, N.M. The FBI said Mike, was abducted after school on Monday and her body was found the next day. Tom Begaye was arrested in connection with Mike's disappearance and death.

Members of a congressional panel focused on civil rights and liberties are acknowledging that more needs to be done to address the disproportionate numbers of Indigenous, Black and other women and girls of color and minority status who are missing in the United States.

The panel's chairman, U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, called it a “crisis hiding in plain sight.” He says he hopes last week’s hearing will shine more light on the problem.

The panel heard from advocates working to bring more attention to the cases of missing and slain Native Americans as well as a Black father from Baltimore whose pregnant daughter went missing in 2017.

Associated Press
