Memorial Day held for those lost to COVID-19 in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2022 at 5:27 AM MST
arizona_flag.jpeg
all-flags-world.com
/

The nearly 28,000 Arizona residents who have died of COVID-19 were honored Monday with a public ceremony.

A first ever COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day was held at the Arizona Heritage Center in Tempe. The Arizona Historical Society and nonprofit Marked By COVID coordinated the event.

The outdoor memorial includes a display of photos of people killed by the virus, a COVID-19 memorial quilt and remarks from people in the public health field. Embry Health will offer free COVID-19 testing on site.

Arizona has seen 27,708 deaths from the virus. As the pandemic enters a third year, the death toll globally has surpassed 6 million.

Associated Press
