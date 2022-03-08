© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation to share settlement money with defrauded car buyers

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 8, 2022 at 6:38 AM MST
Cars
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
/
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
File Photo

Navajo Nation officials are seeking anyone who purchased a car from a chain of dealerships on or near the reservation to claim part of a settlement.

The Daily Times in Farmington reports that the Office of Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission is searching for people eligible to receive part of a $450,000 settlement between Tate’s Auto Group and the Federal Trade Commission.

The owner of Tate’s Auto Group was accused of manipulating consumer information on financial documents, according to a FTC complaint filed in 2018. The settlement was reached last summer.

Tate’s Auto had locations in Gallup and the Arizona communities of Holbrook, Show Low and Winslow.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo NationFRAUDHOLBROOKShow LowWinslow
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press