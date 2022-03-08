Sedona Shuttle traffic reduction plan to begin March 24 with service to popular trailheads

The city of Sedona is set to launch the first phase of its new public transit system. Officials say the Sedona Shuttle will start offering services March 24th to several of the area’s most popular trailheads, including Cathedral Rock, Soldier Pass, Dry Creek and Little Horse.

The Sedona Area Transit Implementation Plan was adopted in 2020 to address traffic and parking congestion along roadways leading to popular hikes, as well as auto emissions and erosion in sensitive areas.

The plan is organized around a network of public transit services within Sedona, Oak Creek Canyon and the Village of Oak Creek.

Once fully implemented, officials say the Sedona Shuttle will encompass a mix of transit routes, trailhead shuttles and “demand-response” services to improve resident mobility and access for those who work in the area’s hospitality industry.

More information is at www.SedonaShuttle.com.