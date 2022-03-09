© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Biden will ask Congress for $2.6M to promote global gender equality programs

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 9, 2022 at 3:02 PM MST
International Women's Day
AP Photo/Ceerwan Aziz
/
A celebration of International Women's Day in Baghdad, Iraq

President Joe Biden says he’s asking Congress for $2.6 billion for foreign aid programs that promote gender equality around the world. Biden says the amount is more than double what he asked Congress to provide last year.

The funding request was announced Tuesday, which was International Women's Day, a day set aside to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide.

On this day last year, Biden created the first-ever White House Gender Policy Council to promote gender equity in his administration.

This year, First Lady Jill Biden recognized the women of Ukraine and Russia in particular.

