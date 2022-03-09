© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

First lady pushes for better health care for Native Americans

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2022 at 5:42 AM MST
Jill Biden
(AP Photo/John Raoux)
/

First lady Jill Biden touted her husband’s push to eradicate cancer and the Biden administration’s efforts to improve health care for Native Americans during a stop at the Tohono O’odham Nation outside Tucson.

Biden met Tuesday with tribal health officials and leaders of the University of Arizona Cancer Center, who discussed their joint efforts to improve cancer screening and treatment for Native Americans.

She was joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra. Later, Biden visited the San Xavier del bac Mission, founded by Father Eusebio Kino in 1692.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News jill bidenfirst ladytucsonTohono O'odhamCancernative americanshealth care
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press