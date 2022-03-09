© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Nestle to open plant-based coffee creamer factory in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST
coffee
Public Domain Pictures
/

Nestle USA says it will build a $675 million plant in Arizona to produce plant-based beverages including oat milk coffee creamers.

The company announced Wednesday the factory will eventually employ more than 350 people in Glendale. It's slated to open in 2024.

Nestle, which makes the Coffee mate brand of creamers, is in the midst of an early $3 billion expansion of its U.S. production capacity.

The plans for Arizona are fueled by a rapid rise in consumer demand for plant-based products.

The project is eligible for up to $7 million in state tax subsidies if Nestle follows through on the commitment to offer at least 350 jobs.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsbusinessjob creationplant-based food
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press