Sen. Kelly Townsend will face Sen. Wendy Rogers in reelection bid

Two high-profile Republican state senators appear ready to go head-to-head in the August primary election. State Sen. Kelly Townsend filed for reelection Monday night in the same district she and Sen. Wendy Rogers ended up in after new district maps were adopted.

The two sitting state senators will now battle it out in Arizona's newly drawn 7th Legislative District which covers a large area including parts of Coconino, Navajo, Apache and Pinal counties.

Rogers lives in Flagstaff and Townsend resides in eastern Phoenix suburb of Apache Junction. Both of the women are major supporters of former President Donald Trump and have embraced his unfounded claims that he lost in Arizona due to voter fraud.

But Rogers has the former president’s endorsement and Townsend had been seeking the same for her congressional bid until she dropped that effort last week.

They butted heads after Rogers was censured by the Senate last week after backing a white nationalist.

