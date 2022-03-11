© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Rep. Tom O'Halleran touts funding for local projects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 11, 2022 at 5:38 AM MST
Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran on Wednesday voted in favor of the omnibus legislation bill that will keep the U.S. Government funded through the end of September.

The Democratic congressman, who represents Arizona’s First District, helped secure over $6.3 million in federal funds for community projects.

The bill includes funding for eight different local projects, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ work on the Little Colorado river near Winslow, and a home energy retrofit program for low-income families in the city of Flagstaff.

The bill also featured $13.6 billion dollars in emergency funding for security and humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

