KNAU and Arizona News

AZ Supreme Court won't consider election "audit" contractor's request to ditch $3M in fines

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 11, 2022 at 3:01 PM MST
Contractors working for the firm Cyber Ninjas, which was hired by the Republican-led Arizona state Senate, count Maricopa County ballots from the 2020 general election at Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Saturday in Phoenix.
The Arizona Supreme Court is declining to consider a request by Cyber Ninjas, the contractor hired to conduct Arizona’s election audit, to throw out a $50,000 per day fine imposed because the company has not released public records.

The presiding Justice wrote in an order dated Thursday that the request should be filed with the Court of Appeals.

The fine has now grown to more than $3 million because Cyber Ninjas has not turned over public records related to its review of the 2020 Maricopa County vote count on behalf of state Senate Republicans.

Associated Press
