Grand Canyon to temporarily close facilities on popular hiking trail

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say they will close a composting toilet facility on the popular Bright Angel Trail beginning March 18.

Park officials say hikers should plan ahead while the Mile-and-a-Half restroom undergoes maintenance and improvements. The closure is set to last through April 6, 2022.

Other bathroom facilities on the Bright Angel Trail will remain open, including the Three-Mile Rest House and the Trailhead restroom.

Nearly six million people visit Grand Canyon National Park each year, with more than 40,000 hikers venturing out on the most popular trails.