KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon to temporarily close facilities on popular hiking trail

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 11, 2022 at 5:47 AM MST
Bright Angel Trail toilet
National Park Service Photo
Mile-and-a-Half Rest House bathrooms along the Bright Angel Trail

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say they will close a composting toilet facility on the popular Bright Angel Trail beginning March 18.

Park officials say hikers should plan ahead while the Mile-and-a-Half restroom undergoes maintenance and improvements. The closure is set to last through April 6, 2022.

Other bathroom facilities on the Bright Angel Trail will remain open, including the Three-Mile Rest House and the Trailhead restroom.

Nearly six million people visit Grand Canyon National Park each year, with more than 40,000 hikers venturing out on the most popular trails.

KNAU STAFF
