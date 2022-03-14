© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

AZ lawmakers push for state to regulate coal-fired power plants

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
coal.jpg

Arizona lawmakers are advancing legislation backed by utilities to have state regulators, not their federal counterparts, regulate disposal of toxic ash produced by coal-fired power plants.

The bill would shift the regulatory duty from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

A bill already narrowly approved by the state House last month was endorsed Wednesday by a Senate committee. If the bill remains unchanged, passage by the full Senate would send it to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

The legislation is being considered as the Biden administration has begun taking enforcement actions that signal a shift from the Trump administration’s loosening of regulations.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Department of Environmental QualityU.S. Environmental Protection Agencycoal-fired power plantsArizona Governor Doug DuceyLocal Newsstate and local news
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press