© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flags at half-staff Monday in honor of former lawmaker Robert McLendon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 14, 2022 at 5:23 AM MST
half staff flags
File Photo

Gov. Doug Ducey says flags at all state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Monday in honor of former Arizona House Minority Leader Robert McLendon.

McLendon died Wednesday at age 85. He was a member of the state House of Representatives for nine terms from 1983-2001.

An amendment to the Arizona Constitution that limited politicians to serving four consecutive terms in either the House or Senate was passed in 1992 after McLendon already had served five terms.

McLendon, a Democrat, also was a member of the Yuma County Board of Supervisors and the Arizona Board of Regents.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsArizona HouseSTATE OF ARIZONAArizona Governor Doug Duceystate and local news
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press