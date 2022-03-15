© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona's 'Little Miss Nobody' identified 62 years later

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM MST
yavapai_county_sheriff_s_office.jpeg
Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
/

“Little Miss Nobody” finally has a name. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s office said Tuesday a little girl whose burned remains were found 62 years ago in a remote area of Arizona was 4-year-old Sharon Lee Gallegos of New Mexico.

Her partially buried remains were located in a wash July 31,1960.

Her age was then estimated at 3 to 6 years old.

The Prescott community in central-north Arizona paid for a funeral and the remains were exhumed in 2018 to take DNA samples.

The sheriff’s office and a Texas DNA company recently raised $4,000 for specialized testing to finally identify her.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News crimemurderYavapai County Sheriff's OfficeLocal News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press