KNAU and Arizona News

GOP tensions rise as Senate votes down more election bills

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 15, 2022 at 1:04 PM MST
Senators Paul Boyer, right, and J.D. Mesnard confer on the Senate floor during a brea in Phoenix in 2019.

The Arizona Senate has voted down more election bills. Tensions rose Monday between the most vocal Republican supporters and critics of the Senate’s 2020 election audit.

It was the third time in a week that a swath of election bills died amid opposition from one or two Republicans and all Democrats.

Among the bills killed Monday were measures that would have created criminal charges for a variety of missteps by election workers and contractors.

They also voted down a bill requiring the public posting of a list of registered voters and images of all cast ballots.

KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Legislaturearizona capitolelectionsvotingpaul boyer
Associated Press
