Navajo Police ask for public's help in finding missing teenager

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager, suspected of running away from home. Authorities say 13-year-old Kayla Pete was last seen March 11, 2022, at the East Low Rent housing complex in Shiprock, New Mexico.

She is described as a Native American female, 5’5”, approximately 160 pounds with brown eyes and long, light brown hair. She also has a circle shaped scar in the middle of her forehead.

The Navajo Police Department is urging anyone with information on Kayla Pete’s whereabouts or well-being to contact the Shiprock District at 505-368-1350, or call 9-1-1.