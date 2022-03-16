© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Community Foundation announces grant cycle for organizations serving LGBTQ+ community

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio
Published March 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST
lgbtq_.jpg

The Arizona Community Foundation next week will open it’s 2022 grant cycle for organizations serving LGBTQ+ residents in communities statewide.

The Kellenberger and Tollefson Center will award funding to philanthropic organizations, including nonprofits, schools, municipalities, government agencies, tribal entities and places of worship.

The Center focuses on three program areas for youth, seniors and transgender people to improve well-being, dignity and freedom from discrimination.

Grant applications will be accepted beginning Monday, March 21 through April 18.

Information and applications are online at www.azfoundation.org/lgbtq.

arizona news LGBTQ+
KNAU STAFF
