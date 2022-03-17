MLB drops COVID-19 testing as spring training kicks off in Arizona

Major League Baseball is dropping regular COVID-19 testing for all but symptomatic individuals while maintaining an ability to move games if the public health situation in an area deteriorates.

The announcement comes as baseball returns to Arizona with the first Cactus League spring training game scheduled today between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies.

Along with the players’ association the league finalized their 2022 COVID-19 protocols earlier this week.

Restrictions such as wearing facemasks in dugouts were eased during the 2021 season when a team reached 85% vaccination among players, coaches and other staff with field and clubhouse access.