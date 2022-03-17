© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Report on Indigenous boarding schools to be released next month

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 17, 2022 at 6:37 AM MST
The Interior Department is on the verge of releasing a report on its investigation into the federal government's past oversight of Native American boarding schools. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said Wednesday the report will come out next month.

She first outlined an initiative in June that she says will uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences of boarding schools.

Starting in 1819, the U.S. enacted laws and policies that led to Indigenous children being forced into boarding schools that sought to strip them of their language and culture.

KNAU and Arizona News U.S. Interior DepartmentU.S. Department of the InteriorDeb Haalandnative americansnative languagesFederal Government
Associated Press
