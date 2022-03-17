Russian court extends detention of Phoenix WNBA star Brittney Griner

A Russian court has announced it will extend the detention of WNBA star Brittney Griner, a center for the Phoenix Mercury.

Griner was reportedly detained at a Russian airport in mid-February after authorities there said her luggage contained vape cartridges with oil derived from cannabis.

According to Russia’s Tass news agency, a court has decided to detain Griner until May 19. The U.S. Embassy in Moscow did not immediately return calls to the Associated Press seeking comment.

Very little is known about the circumstances of Griner’s detention or her current well-being.

Griner, 31, is one of the most elite players in the WNBA and an Olympic gold medalist. She was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2013.