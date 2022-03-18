Famed Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival returns after 2 year COVID-19 hiatus

Camp Verde’s famed pecan and wine festival returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival started 20 years ago when the region was just getting a foothold in the wine making industry. Yavapai College now offers degree programs in viticulture.

Pecans have been a part of the landscape and culture of the Verde Valley since the early 1900’s when Eva Haydon, the daughter-in-law of an area landowner, planted pecan trees along a stretch of what is now the Montezuma Castle Highway.

More information about this weekend’s festival is online at visitcampverde.com.