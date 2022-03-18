© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Famed Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival returns after 2 year COVID-19 hiatus

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 18, 2022 at 3:15 PM MST
Camp Verde Pecan and Wine Festival
CRR Lifestyle
/

Camp Verde’s famed pecan and wine festival returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival started 20 years ago when the region was just getting a foothold in the wine making industry. Yavapai College now offers degree programs in viticulture.

Pecans have been a part of the landscape and culture of the Verde Valley since the early 1900’s when Eva Haydon, the daughter-in-law of an area landowner, planted pecan trees along a stretch of what is now the Montezuma Castle Highway.

More information about this weekend’s festival is online at visitcampverde.com.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsCOVID-19wineCamp VerdePecan Farmers
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF