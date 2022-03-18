© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Government forecasters warn of a hot and dry spring in the West

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 18, 2022 at 7:41 AM MST
arizona_drought_1510.jpg

U.S. government forecasters see a hot spring for much of the nation with drought in the West likely deepening.

The West is in the midst of a record-shattering megadrought and forecasters see it continuing.

Climate change is a factor. So is La Nina, a natural periodic weather pattern.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s spring outlook forecasts hotter than normal weather for 43 states this April, May and June.

It should be wetter around the Great Lakes but drier for much of the West. Flood risk for central and eastern states is lower than normal.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News weatherClimate and Weatherdroughtarizona droughtclimate changeEFFECTS OF CLIMATE CHANGE
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press