KNAU and Arizona News

Child dies in ATV crash in Mohave County

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST
mohave-county-sheriff-squarelogo-1470737663285.png

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a 5-year-old boy has died in an all-terrain vehicle accident in Havasu Heights. They say the ATV crashed Saturday afternoon and the child later died at a hospital from his injuries.

Sheriff’s officials say it appears the throttle may have stuck open on the ATV and the child was unable to stop it.

A member of the boy’s family was riding another ATV and attempted to pull alongside the vehicle to pull the victim off but was unable to do so.

Sheriff’s officials say the ATV crashed into a residential fence, then struck a block wall. The child was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Authorities say no criminal violations are suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

