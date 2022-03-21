© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

House Bill would modify boundary of Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST
A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would modify the boundary of Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument near Flagstaff.

It would transfer nearly 100 acres of National Forest Service land to the National Park Service.

Currently, the Sunset Crater visitor center, bunkhouse and other outbuildings are located just outside the monument’s boundary on the Coconino National Forest.

As a result, any repairs, maintenance or ground disturbance first need Forest Service approval.

According to the bill’s sponsor, Arizona Democratic Congressman Tom O’Halleran, the land transfer would streamline management and operations at Sunset Crater and remove a significant bureaucratic compliance burden for both agencies.

