© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Maricopa County Attorney resigns over performance criticism

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2022 at 4:12 PM MST
Allister Adel
Campaign photo
/
Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel is facing allegations her office is in chaos as questions about her sobriety mount.

The top county prosecutor in metro Phoenix has announced she is resigning the elected post amid criticism of her performance.

Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel says her resignation is effective Friday.

Last month, the heads of five criminal divisions in her office called into question Adel’s ability to do her job, claiming she was rarely in the office, showed signs of being inebriated during phone calls and did not provide leadership.

She was widely criticized for the dismissal of 180 misdemeanor cases because charges weren't filed before the statute of limitation expired.

Adel initially responded by saying she wasn’t planning to resign and she vehemently disagreed with their characterization of her.

Gov. Doug Ducey released a statement this afternoon saying Adel made a “difficult, brave and personal decision” and that he respected her choice to resign.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsMaricopa County Attorney's Office
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press