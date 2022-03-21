Prescott National Forest seeks volunteers for Verde Valley trail work

The Prescott National Forest is recruiting volunteers to help expand trail systems in the Verde Valley.

Forest managers have created a work day – this Saturday, March 26 – for the New Copper Chief Trail #535.

Interested volunteers are asked to meet at the Blowout Wash Trailhead at Forest Road 493 and West Mingus Ave. in Cottonwood no later than 8:30 Saturday morning.

Proper attire is encouraged, including long pants and shirts, sturdy work boots and eye protection.

Volunteers must RSVP by March 24 to ensure there are enough tools on hand.

Work gloves and hard hats will be provided.

More information is available by calling 928-567-1168, or emailing eric.christian@usda.gov.