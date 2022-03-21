© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Rep. Tom O'Halleran has tested positive for COVID-19

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 21, 2022 at 6:24 AM MST
635742348954985457-Tom-O-Halleran.jpg
Courtesy
/

Arizona Congressman Tom O’Halleran said Saturday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The third-term Democrat said in a statement he got tested after returning to Arizona to work in his district and will quarantine until he’s cleared to travel again.

O'Halleran said he was “fully vaccinated and boosted" and was grateful for protection provided by medical advances in vaccines and masks.

O’Halleran has represented the state’s 1st Congressional District since 2017 and is running for reelection from the redrawn 2nd District.

Arizona Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva in January contracted COVID-19 for the second time.

