ADOT lane restrictions on I-17

The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning intermittent lane closures and restrictions along Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix this week.

Crews are working to install fiber optic cables. I-17 northbound between Anthem and Sunset Point will be narrowed to one lane at various junctions between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily.

Southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane during nighttime construction from the I-40 junction near Flagstaff to Schnebly hill.

ADOT urges motorists to slow down in construction zones and be prepared to merge into the open lane.