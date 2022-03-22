Flagstaff starts Sunnyside neighborhood flood mitigation

The city of Flagstaff this week began construction work to improve drainage in neighborhoods within the Museum Fire flood zone.

The work is part of Flagstaff’s response to the unprecedented flooding that occurred during the 2021 Monsoon season as torrential rain ran downhill on the recent Museum Fire burn scar.

City officials say typical work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Spruce Wash from Cedar Avenue to Dortha Avenue, with Dortha closed to traffic between Main and Rose streets.

The project is expected to be completed by July, 2022.