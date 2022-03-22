© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff starts Sunnyside neighborhood flood mitigation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 22, 2022 at 5:44 AM MST
Sandbags barricade homes in a Flagstaff neighborhood
Melissa Sevigny
/
Sandbags barricade a house at the corner of Linda Vista and Grandview in Flagstaff

The city of Flagstaff this week began construction work to improve drainage in neighborhoods within the Museum Fire flood zone.

The work is part of Flagstaff’s response to the unprecedented flooding that occurred during the 2021 Monsoon season as torrential rain ran downhill on the recent Museum Fire burn scar.

City officials say typical work hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday in the Spruce Wash from Cedar Avenue to Dortha Avenue, with Dortha closed to traffic between Main and Rose streets.

The project is expected to be completed by July, 2022.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Museum Firestate and local newsLocal Newsfloodingmuseum floodflooding flagstaffMUSEUM FLOOD AREAMUSEUM FIRE FLOOD AREAsunnysideconstructionroad closuresmonsoon seasonMONSOON 2021monsoons
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF