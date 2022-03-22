Mobile COVID-19 testing to move to Flagstaff Medical Center

Officials with Northern Arizona Health Care plan to move a COVID-19 testing site to the Flagstaff Medical Center this week.

The mobile testing, which has been located at the Flagstaff Elk’s Lodge, will be available to the general public and NAH employees.

Testing will begin at FMC Thursday and last from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The new testing site will be set up in the parking lot at the south end of FMC’s West Campus building and entry into the building won’t be required.

Appointments aren’t necessary during testing times, but they can be made through the Premier Lab Solutions website.

The company will process insurance and expects limited, if any, out-of-pocket costs for testing.