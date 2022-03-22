© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Mobile COVID-19 testing to move to Flagstaff Medical Center

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 22, 2022 at 12:56 PM MST
COVID-19 Test
AP, file
/
A health care worker conducts a COVID-19 test.

Officials with Northern Arizona Health Care plan to move a COVID-19 testing site to the Flagstaff Medical Center this week.

The mobile testing, which has been located at the Flagstaff Elk’s Lodge, will be available to the general public and NAH employees.

Testing will begin at FMC Thursday and last from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The new testing site will be set up in the parking lot at the south end of FMC’s West Campus building and entry into the building won’t be required.

Appointments aren’t necessary during testing times, but they can be made through the Premier Lab Solutions website.

The company will process insurance and expects limited, if any, out-of-pocket costs for testing.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Flagstaff Medical CenterCOVID-19 testingCOVID-19Local News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF