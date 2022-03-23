© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Dine' filmmaker Billy Luther awarded prestigious Sundance Momentum Felloship

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 23, 2022 at 3:54 PM MST
Billy Luther
Sundance Film Festival/Facebook
/

Indigenous filmmaker Billy Luther has been awarded the Sundance Film Festival’s prestigious Momentum Fellowship.

Luther represents the Navajo, Hopi and Laguna Pueblo Tribes.

The program supports mid-career artists from historically marginalized communities as they continue to develop professionally and creatively.

Luther has long-been associated with the Sundance Film Festival, screening several works over the years.

His latest film “Frybread Face & Me”, tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who learns about the importance of family and Navajo traditions.

Luther is from Winslow, Arizona and graduated in 2020 from the Sundance Institute Directors and Screenwriters Labs.

