Dine' filmmaker Billy Luther awarded prestigious Sundance Momentum Felloship

Indigenous filmmaker Billy Luther has been awarded the Sundance Film Festival’s prestigious Momentum Fellowship.

Luther represents the Navajo, Hopi and Laguna Pueblo Tribes.

The program supports mid-career artists from historically marginalized communities as they continue to develop professionally and creatively.

Luther has long-been associated with the Sundance Film Festival, screening several works over the years.

His latest film “Frybread Face & Me”, tells the story of an 11-year-old boy who learns about the importance of family and Navajo traditions.

Luther is from Winslow, Arizona and graduated in 2020 from the Sundance Institute Directors and Screenwriters Labs.