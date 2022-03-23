New poll shows 74% of AZ voters support mail-in ballots

A new poll shows nearly three-quarters of Arizona voters support mail-in voting. The results from OH Predictive Insights’ Public Opinion Pulse survey were released Tuesday.

They show that 74% of those polled support voting by mail, while 10% oppose it.

Nearly two-thirds of those surveyed support stricter ID verification requirements for mail-in voting, with 14% opposed.

More than 700 registered Arizona voters participated in the online poll in early March.

The results come as state Republican lawmakers continue to advance bills in the legislature that would limit some forms of early voting.

More than 90% of those who cast ballots in the 2020 election did so by mail.