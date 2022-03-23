Prescott student wins AZ Spelling Bee

An 11-year-old from Prescott is this year’s Arizona Spelling Bee Champion. Aliyah Alpert went 29 rounds against 26 competitors to win last Saturday’s Bee in Phoenix.

Competitors were age eight through eighth grade.

This was Alpert’s fourth straight year representing Yavapai County, and her third year competing at the state level. The 2020 state spelling bee was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alpert’s winning word was “foudroyant” (foo-DROY-aunt). She will represent Arizona at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Memorial Day weekend.