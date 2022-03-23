© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott student wins AZ Spelling Bee

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 23, 2022 at 6:50 AM MST
Aliyah Alpert
Arizona Educational Foundation
/

An 11-year-old from Prescott is this year’s Arizona Spelling Bee Champion. Aliyah Alpert went 29 rounds against 26 competitors to win last Saturday’s Bee in Phoenix.

Competitors were age eight through eighth grade.

This was Alpert’s fourth straight year representing Yavapai County, and her third year competing at the state level. The 2020 state spelling bee was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alpert’s winning word was “foudroyant” (foo-DROY-aunt). She will represent Arizona at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Memorial Day weekend.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Yavapai CountyPrescottmemorial dayWashington D.C.covid-19 arizona
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF