KNAU and Arizona News

Record high gas prices in Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 23, 2022 at 5:43 AM MST
Arizona gas prices have hit a new state record. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Arizona is $4.63.

The state’s previous record high average was on March 16 of this year when the average price was $4.62.

According to the AAA website, the averages for the price of a regular gallon of gas in Coconino and Mohave Counties is even higher, listed as $4.76 in Coconino County and $4.80 in Mohave County.

All prices are current as of Wednesday, March 23.

The U.S. Energy Information Agency expects prices to stay above $4 a gallon for a few more months.

