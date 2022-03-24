© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Final report on Arizona election finds no county data issues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published March 24, 2022 at 5:39 AM MST
One of the final items on the Arizona Senate’s partisan review of the 2020 election prompted by former President Donald Trump’s loss has found no evidence of problems with Maricopa County's election equipment.

The report compiled by an outside special master and released by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday found no evidence that the county's ballot tabulation equipment was connected to the internet or any data deleted.

Board Chairman Bill Gates says the report should be the “final stake in the heart” of the Senate's partisan audit.

Senate President Karen Fann has led the audit for the past year and had no immediate comment.

