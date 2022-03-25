© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Colorado woman dies on Colorado River rafting trip

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published March 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST
Hance Rapid
NPS
/
Officials with Grand Canyon National Park say Mary Kelly from Steamboat, Colo., died Thursday while on a private boating trip on the Colorado River at Hance Rapid.

Officials with Grand Canyon National Park say a Colorado woman has died while on a private boating trip on the Colorado River.

Sixty-eight-year-old Mary Kelly of Steamboat went into the water Thursday morning at the top of Hance Rapid at Colorado River mile 77.

Members of the group pulled Kelly, who was unresponsive, out of the water and began CPR. Park rangers were alerted of the emergency via a personal locator beacon and were flown to the scene with a park helicopter.

Their resuscitation efforts were also unsuccessful.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Kelly was on the ninth day of a private trip.

grand canyon national park colorado river
KNAU STAFF
