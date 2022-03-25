Colorado woman dies on Colorado River rafting trip

Officials with Grand Canyon National Park say a Colorado woman has died while on a private boating trip on the Colorado River.

Sixty-eight-year-old Mary Kelly of Steamboat went into the water Thursday morning at the top of Hance Rapid at Colorado River mile 77.

Members of the group pulled Kelly, who was unresponsive, out of the water and began CPR. Park rangers were alerted of the emergency via a personal locator beacon and were flown to the scene with a park helicopter.

Their resuscitation efforts were also unsuccessful.

An investigation is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. Kelly was on the ninth day of a private trip.